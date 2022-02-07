Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Celanese accounts for 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in Celanese by 12.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 191,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,893,000 after acquiring an additional 20,763 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 43.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 193,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,212,000 after acquiring an additional 58,581 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Celanese during the third quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Strategic Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Celanese by 157.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 34,829 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after acquiring an additional 21,304 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Celanese by 3.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 51,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Celanese from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Celanese from $175.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Celanese in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Celanese from $197.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.27.

NYSE:CE opened at $154.97 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.60 and a 200-day moving average of $160.33. Celanese Co. has a 52 week low of $126.31 and a 52 week high of $176.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.07 by ($0.16). Celanese had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 48.17%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 15.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

