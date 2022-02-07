Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.55 Million Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 74,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,540,000 after buying an additional 5,677 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 4,652 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 552,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 293,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,850,000 after purchasing an additional 81,205 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,072,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the period. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC stock opened at $94.12 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.55 and a fifty-two week high of $99.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.23. The stock has a market cap of $29.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 16.35%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.22.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

