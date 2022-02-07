Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.37 Million Stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 4.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Newmont by 12.5% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 148,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,388,000 after acquiring an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 8.0% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 314.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 183,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,659,000 after buying an additional 139,557 shares during the period. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 36.8% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 516,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,725,000 after buying an additional 138,996 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 28,150.0% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 6,756 shares during the period. 76.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NEM. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Scotiabank cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays reduced their price target on Newmont from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, CIBC cut Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $386,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,764,465. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEM opened at $61.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $48.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.47 and its 200-day moving average is $57.99.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

