Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Grows Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 19.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,088 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WESPAC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 134.9% in the third quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 27,767 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after buying an additional 15,944 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 3.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 185.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,777 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 22,582 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter valued at $1,511,000. Finally, Centre Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% in the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 45,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $63.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $54.92 and a 12-month high of $83.29. The firm has a market cap of $49.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is 98.04%.

SCCO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.93.

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations; Mexican Open-Pit Operations; and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

