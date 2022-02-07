Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Phillip Pang Sells 5,000 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $172,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 19th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $175,300.00.

On Wednesday, January 5th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $253,600.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $179,250.00.

NASDAQ VIR opened at $33.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $83.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.36.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $1.12. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $103.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.67) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5274.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

VIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after buying an additional 324,143 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after buying an additional 149,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after buying an additional 177,991 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,915,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after buying an additional 273,208 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

