Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) Insider Phillip Pang Sells 5,000 Shares

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) insider Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total transaction of $172,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Phillip Pang also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, January 19th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $175,300.00.
- On Wednesday, January 5th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $185,950.00.
- On Wednesday, December 15th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $253,600.00.
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Phillip Pang sold 5,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.85, for a total value of $179,250.00.
NASDAQ VIR opened at $33.42 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -38.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of -1.54. Vir Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $29.48 and a one year high of $83.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.36.
VIR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vir Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vir Biotechnology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.71.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vir Biotechnology by 5.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,262,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,079,000 after buying an additional 324,143 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.7% in the third quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd now owns 5,761,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,721,000 after buying an additional 149,170 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 3.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,159,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,548,000 after buying an additional 177,991 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,915,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,942,000 after buying an additional 15,809 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 14.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,151,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,743,000 after buying an additional 273,208 shares during the period. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vir Biotechnology Company Profile
Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.
