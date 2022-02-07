Vident Investment Advisory LLC Purchases New Holdings in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Akerna Corp. (NASDAQ:KERN) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 29,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akerna by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 780,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 79,788 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Akerna by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 161,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Akerna in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $546,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Akerna by 411.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 75,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Akerna by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 28,179 shares in the last quarter. 13.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew Ryan Kane bought 100,400 shares of Akerna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KERN opened at $1.41 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. Akerna Corp. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $10.44.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Akerna had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 143.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Akerna Corp. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Akerna from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Akerna from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Akerna in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akerna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

About Akerna

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

