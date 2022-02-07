Vident Investment Advisory LLC Invests $103,000 in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 15,019 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NG. Exor Capital LLP grew its position in shares of NovaGold Resources by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 11,349,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $78,085,000 after buying an additional 1,969,406 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,159,817 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,291,000 after purchasing an additional 650,147 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,560,826 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 453,031 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 4,578,832 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,676,000 after purchasing an additional 421,717 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NovaGold Resources by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 994,421 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $7,965,000 after purchasing an additional 354,210 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Walsh sold 17,843 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $144,706.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $612,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 365,699 shares of company stock worth $2,717,643 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 29.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NG opened at $6.22 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.83 and a beta of 0.67. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.97 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

