Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total transaction of $30,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ZNGA stock opened at $9.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -101.22 and a beta of 0.14. Zynga Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.57 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.81.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $704.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.88 million. Zynga had a negative net margin of 3.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on ZNGA shares. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Zynga from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Zynga from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Zynga from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zynga presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.06.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

