Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Price Target Lowered to $66.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on VSAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viasat from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Viasat from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.80.

Shares of VSAT opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.92 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.45. Viasat has a twelve month low of $40.15 and a twelve month high of $68.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.07). Viasat had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $701.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Viasat will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Viasat news, Director Robert W. Johnson purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.05 per share, for a total transaction of $66,060.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,864 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 9.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 90,817 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,526,000 after buying an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 6.9% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 54,242 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Viasat by 2.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,438 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AWH Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the second quarter valued at about $5,793,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ViaSat, Inc provides communications technologies and services. It operates through following segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks and Government Systems. The Satellite Services segment provides satellite-based high-speed broadband services with multiple applications to consumers, enterprises, and mobile broadband customers (including commercial airlines and maritime vessels) both in the United States and abroad.

