Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Gap Up to $26.98

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $26.98, but opened at $28.81. Verve Therapeutics shares last traded at $27.82, with a volume of 299 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verve Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.20.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.12.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.02). As a group, research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Andrew Bellinger sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $580,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Fmr Llc sold 35,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $1,033,068.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,990 shares of company stock worth $8,841,612 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VERV. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $85,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $149,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Verve Therapeutics by 115.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Verve Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $207,000. 57.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

