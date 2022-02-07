Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Gap Up to $15.37

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.37, but opened at $16.00. Veritone shares last traded at $17.70, with a volume of 3,389 shares.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VERI. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Veritone from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veritone has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.75.

The firm has a market capitalization of $583.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $22.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.00 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 74.18% and a negative net margin of 87.19%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Ryan Steelberg bought 2,763 shares of Veritone stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.47 per share, for a total transaction of $78,662.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 28.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Veritone by 3.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 61,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Veritone by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 165,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Veritone by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veritone by 11.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Veritone Company Profile (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

