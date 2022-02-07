Veritable L.P. Sells 536 Shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF)

Veritable L.P. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 240,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $15,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 8,666.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $68.63. 216,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.03.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

