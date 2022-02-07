Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Verint Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.33.

VRNT opened at $52.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -200.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.85. Verint Systems has a 12 month low of $41.46 and a 12 month high of $54.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $224.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.22 million. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Verint Systems will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Elan Moriah sold 2,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $100,675.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 1,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total transaction of $70,497.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,408 shares of company stock worth $1,940,796 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Verint Systems by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,982,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,177,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in Verint Systems by 278.2% in the 3rd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,958,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,285,000 after buying an additional 2,911,539 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,528,484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,041,000 after purchasing an additional 488,686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,465,124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,203,000 after purchasing an additional 647,288 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Verint Systems by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,563,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,830,000 after purchasing an additional 187,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

