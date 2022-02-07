Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Shares Acquired by Jade Capital Advisors LLC

Jade Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 705,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. Venator Materials comprises 1.2% of Jade Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Jade Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of Venator Materials worth $2,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 967.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VNTR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Sunday, November 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Venator Materials from $3.50 to $2.95 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Venator Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.41.

VNTR remained flat at $$2.50 during trading on Monday. 5,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 165,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Venator Materials PLC has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.40 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.86.

Venator Materials Company Profile

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

