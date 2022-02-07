Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) by 9.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,321 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 863,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 5.2% during the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 238,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,755 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 36.4% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,529,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $145,772,000 after purchasing an additional 675,084 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,998,968 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,801,000 after purchasing an additional 48,873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRNS opened at $37.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.55 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $75.33.

In related news, VP Gilad Raz sold 1,905 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total transaction of $99,555.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 1,000 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $61,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 3,905 shares of company stock worth $211,455 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRNS. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Varonis Systems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $66.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Varonis Systems from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.89.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

