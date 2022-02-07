Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,112,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,332 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $150,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 406,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,060,000 after purchasing an additional 32,599 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 423,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,227,000 after acquiring an additional 10,931 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 547,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,111,000 after buying an additional 8,043 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,332,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,751,000 after buying an additional 209,476 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $146.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.45. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $151.16.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

