Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC

Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 454.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,129 shares during the quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 249,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,478,000 after buying an additional 5,874 shares during the period. JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. JRM Investment Counsel LLC now owns 78,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,453,000 after buying an additional 15,851 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,207,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 196,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,776,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,104,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,267,000 after purchasing an additional 63,447 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $226.97. The stock had a trading volume of 49,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,444,513. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $194.11 and a 52-week high of $244.06. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.63.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.