Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 94.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,614 shares during the quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,043.8% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,980,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,922,687 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $194,656,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904,211 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 17,826.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,655,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,754 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $79.64. The company had a trading volume of 39,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,462. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.43. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $79.61 and a 1 year high of $82.79.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

