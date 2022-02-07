Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by Asset Management Group Inc.

Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,623 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Asset Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VO. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VO stock opened at $234.45 on Monday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $206.71 and a 12-month high of $261.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.04.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.