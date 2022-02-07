Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 15,972 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,449% compared to the typical volume of 1,031 put options.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $66.17. The company had a trading volume of 472,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,009,138. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $60.90 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.97.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2,006.9% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

