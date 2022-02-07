Valvoline (VVV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

VVV stock opened at $32.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.99. The firm has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 1.36. Valvoline has a 1 year low of $23.43 and a 1 year high of $37.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.82.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.83%.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $124,785.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jamal K. Muashsher sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $53,796.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 5,278 shares of company stock valued at $186,322 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Valvoline stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 92.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VVV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on shares of Valvoline from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Valvoline, Inc engages in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

