Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Sets New 12-Month High at $88.95

Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.95 and last traded at $88.51, with a volume of 59518 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.70.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.36.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.68. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 75,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 8,595 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,358 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,215,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 130,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,169,000 after buying an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 64,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 25,450 shares in the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.