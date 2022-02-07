Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 93.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 76,580 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,899 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 445.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 20,420 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in Valero Energy by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 403 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Valero Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $86.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.68. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $87.60. The firm has a market cap of $35.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 174.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.36.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

