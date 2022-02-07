Vale (NYSE:VALE) PT Raised to $16.00

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.80 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.01.
Shares of VALE stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.
Vale Company Profile
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
