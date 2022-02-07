Vale (NYSE:VALE) PT Raised to $16.00

Vale (NYSE:VALE) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $15.80 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Vale in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.01.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $16.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $84.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.66. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Vale by 12.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vale by 22.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Vale by 116.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 706,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,113,000 after acquiring an additional 380,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 129.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 104,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 59,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Vale by 107.0% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 664,950 shares during the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

