Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Aravt Global LLC

Aravt Global LLC increased its position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 83.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,479 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,629 shares during the period. Vail Resorts makes up about 7.7% of Aravt Global LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Aravt Global LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $27,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,779,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,742,000 after buying an additional 641,108 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,638,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,634,000 after buying an additional 58,412 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 0.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,869,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,495,000 after buying an additional 22,489 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,937,000 after buying an additional 63,270 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 67.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 700,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,566,000 after buying an additional 282,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $275.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.52. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.74 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $263.23 and a 1 year high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.65) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $175.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 7.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.63) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.23%.

In other Vail Resorts news, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total value of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Vail Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.67.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

