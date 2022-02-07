USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) Price Target Raised to $39.00

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 80.64% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded USA Truck from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

USAK traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $21.59. 2,808 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 80,646. USA Truck has a 52 week low of $10.91 and a 52 week high of $23.56. The firm has a market cap of $191.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.03.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. USA Truck had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 21.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that USA Truck will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of USA Truck by 246.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in USA Truck in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in USA Truck in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in USA Truck in the third quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the Trucking and USAT Logistics segments. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

