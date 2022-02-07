US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,489 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.9% in the third quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 294,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 162.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 660,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 409,323 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1,034.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 23,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 21,762 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter.

KYN opened at $8.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.09. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.19%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

