US Bancorp DE Sells 328 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,515 shares of the company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 60,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares in the last quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 604,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,857,000 after purchasing an additional 35,463 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 161,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 44,884 shares during the period. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 11,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $33.33 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a one year low of $30.46 and a one year high of $34.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.72 and its 200-day moving average is $33.10.

