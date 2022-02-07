US Bancorp DE Reduces Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,685 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 47,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 25.7% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 130,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,260,000 after acquiring an additional 26,600 shares during the period. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. VAUGHAN & Co SECURITIES INC. now owns 143,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,535,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 39,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF stock opened at $104.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.43. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $89.20 and a 12 month high of $105.25.

