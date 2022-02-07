US Bancorp DE Lowers Stock Position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CWT. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,950,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after buying an additional 432,107 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,289,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,630,000 after buying an additional 160,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 406,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,600,000 after buying an additional 91,577 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 576.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,094,000 after buying an additional 88,133 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 869,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,289,000 after buying an additional 48,962 shares during the period. 76.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CWT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of California Water Service Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total value of $30,422.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $85,476.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWT stock opened at $59.74 on Monday. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $51.02 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.53.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is currently 41.82%.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

