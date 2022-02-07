US Bancorp DE Has $196,000 Holdings in QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,822 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in QCR were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCRH. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in QCR by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 8,381 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in QCR by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 121,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 32,193 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in QCR by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 706,959 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in QCR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in QCR by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 258,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.67% of the company’s stock.

QCRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of QCR from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $56.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $885.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.75 and a 200-day moving average of $53.93. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $62.34.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. QCR had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 32.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dana L. Nichols sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.70, for a total transaction of $28,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QCR Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and All Other. The Commercial Banking segment comprises of the firm’s subsidiary banks namely Quad City Bank & Trust Co, Cedar Rapids Bank & Trust Co, Community State Bank, and Rockford Bank & Trust Co The Wealth Management segment represents the trust and asset management and investment management and advisory services.

