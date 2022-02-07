US Bancorp DE Has $175,000 Holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) by 728.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,717,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. NTV Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 472.4% during the 3rd quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 41,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 2,802 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 67,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after buying an additional 19,667 shares during the period.

Shares of FALN stock opened at $28.26 on Monday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $28.19 and a 52 week high of $30.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.49 and a 200-day moving average of $29.87.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.089 per share. This is an increase from iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

