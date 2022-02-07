US Bancorp DE Has $169,000 Position in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Papa John’s International were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PZZA. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,652,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 5,206.4% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 369,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,860,000 after acquiring an additional 362,056 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 119.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 385,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,285,000 after acquiring an additional 209,916 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 539,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,390,000 after acquiring an additional 158,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stamina Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 295.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stamina Capital Management LP now owns 200,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,974,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

In other news, CEO Robert Lynch sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.47, for a total transaction of $1,668,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivia F. Kirtley sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.26, for a total value of $493,801.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,350 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,256 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

PZZA stock opened at $121.20 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -295.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.41 and a twelve month high of $140.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.67.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.93 million. Papa John’s International had a negative return on equity of 59.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Papa John’s International, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is presently -341.46%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PZZA. Wedbush raised their price objective on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Papa John’s International from $136.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.53.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PZZA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA).

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.