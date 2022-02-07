US Bancorp DE Has $153,000 Stock Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,917,000 after buying an additional 24,696 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,821,000 after purchasing an additional 248,792 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 368.5% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 31,983 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 1,614.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,755,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 750,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,392,000 after purchasing an additional 286,725 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

Several brokerages have weighed in on THS. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TreeHouse Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.20.

THS stock opened at $36.10 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.90 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.29.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.04). TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. TreeHouse Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc is a manufacturer and distributor of private label packaged foods and beverages in North America. Its product portfolio includes snacking, beverages, and meal preparation products, available in shelf stable, refrigerated, frozen, and fresh formats. The firm operates through the following segments: Meal Preparation and Snacking & Beverages.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.