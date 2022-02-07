US Bancorp DE Buys Shares of 2,925 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IMCB) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,353,000. IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,022,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $24,580,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at about $904,000.

Shares of IMCB stock opened at $66.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.96. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $59.03 and a 12 month high of $73.03.

