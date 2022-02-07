US Bancorp DE Buys Shares of 11,308 Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR)

US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,122,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,196,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,792,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,204,000 after acquiring an additional 329,730 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 723,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 273,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 919,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,090,000 after acquiring an additional 157,922 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Burning Rock Biotech alerts:

Shares of BNR opened at $8.63 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $902.25 million, a PE ratio of -8.38 and a beta of -1.69. Burning Rock Biotech Limited has a twelve month low of $7.65 and a twelve month high of $39.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.03). Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 142.63% and a negative return on equity of 31.26%. The business had revenue of $19.65 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Burning Rock Biotech Limited will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Burning Rock Biotech in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Burning Rock Biotech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech Limited primarily develops and provides cancer therapy selection tests in the People's Republic of China. The company primarily offers 12 next-generation sequencing-based cancer therapy selection tests applicable to a range of cancer types, including lung cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, prostate cancer, breast cancer, lymphomas, thyroid cancer, colorectal cancer, ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, and bladder cancer using tissue and liquid biopsy samples.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burning Rock Biotech Limited (NASDAQ:BNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Burning Rock Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burning Rock Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.