Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th.

Univest Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Univest Financial to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.3%.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $30.34 on Monday. Univest Financial has a 52 week low of $24.15 and a 52 week high of $31.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $893.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.79.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Univest Financial will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UVSP. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the third quarter valued at $205,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Univest Financial by 102.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Univest Financial in the second quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Univest Financial by 270.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on UVSP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

