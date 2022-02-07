Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) Position Raised by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.11% of Univest Financial worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UVSP. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 13.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 31.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 240,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,670,000 after purchasing an additional 57,305 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,737,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,827,000 after purchasing an additional 73,901 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 1.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 525,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 7,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Univest Financial by 0.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 236,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ UVSP opened at $30.34 on Monday. Univest Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $31.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $893.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.79.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s payout ratio is 25.64%.

UVSP has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Univest Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment comprises of investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

