UBS Group Trims Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Target Price to $340.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FTNT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $293.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $345.00 to $391.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $325.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $343.32.

NASDAQ FTNT opened at $314.33 on Friday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $152.00 and a 52 week high of $371.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $319.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $314.24. The firm has a market cap of $51.39 billion, a PE ratio of 86.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.23.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a return on equity of 47.69% and a net margin of 18.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 1,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.84, for a total value of $526,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock valued at $6,221,471. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTNT. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

