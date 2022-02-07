UBS Group Trims Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Target Price to $148.00

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its price objective trimmed by UBS Group from $163.00 to $148.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CLX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Clorox from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clorox from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Clorox from $157.00 to $137.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $160.75.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $141.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.07. Clorox has a 12-month low of $140.06 and a 12-month high of $196.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $17.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.06, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.22.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.18). Clorox had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 80.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clorox will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 233.17%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in Clorox by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

