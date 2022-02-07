Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) PT Lowered to $214.00

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $260.00 to $214.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.41% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

UI opened at $236.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $294.04 and its 200-day moving average is $303.93. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $401.80.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total value of $482,375.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,752,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 48,830 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,190,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter worth about $10,453,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ubiquiti by 227.5% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,749,000 after acquiring an additional 22,675 shares during the period. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

