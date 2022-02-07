Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.63 EPS

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.63), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 1,302.04%.

NYSE UI traded down $28.23 on Friday, reaching $236.22. 352,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,747. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $294.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $303.93. The company has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.33. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $231.85 and a 12 month high of $401.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.45%.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of Ubiquiti stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.53, for a total transaction of $482,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ubiquiti stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.08% of Ubiquiti worth $15,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

