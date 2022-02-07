TuSimple (TSP) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TuSimple (NASDAQ:TSP) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect TuSimple to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TSP stock opened at $16.55 on Monday. TuSimple has a 12 month low of $14.92 and a 12 month high of $79.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.41.

A number of research firms have commented on TSP. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of TuSimple from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of TuSimple in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TuSimple from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of TuSimple in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $39.10 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TuSimple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.84.

In other TuSimple news, CFO Patrick Dillon sold 1,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $43,575.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Cheng Lu sold 9,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.49, for a total transaction of $287,692.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,631 shares of company stock valued at $676,065 in the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 12.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,183 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 59.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of TuSimple during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of TuSimple by 79.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after acquiring an additional 10,674 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in TuSimple during the second quarter worth about $6,690,000. Institutional investors own 33.44% of the company’s stock.

TuSimple Company Profile

TuSimple Holdings Inc, an autonomous technology company, develops autonomous technology specifically designed for semi-trucks in the United States and internationally. It intends to produce a line of purpose-built (Level 4) L4 autonomous semi-trucks for the North American market. The company operates its Autonomous Freight Network (AFN) L4 autonomous semi-trucks equipped with its autonomous driving technology.

