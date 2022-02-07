Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Tullow Oil (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TUWOY. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Tullow Oil from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tullow Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Tullow Oil from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tullow Oil from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $0.25.

Shares of TUWOY opened at $0.31 on Friday. Tullow Oil has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $0.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.29.

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil Plc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: West Africa, East Africa, and New Ventures. The company was founded by Aidan Joseph Heavey in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

