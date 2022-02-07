Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) a C$42.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 target price on Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$39.84.

Shares of SU opened at C$36.64 on Thursday. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of C$21.90 and a 52-week high of C$38.62. The stock has a market cap of C$53.39 billion and a PE ratio of 23.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$33.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$29.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

