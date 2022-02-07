TT International Asset Management LTD Sells 5,800 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

TT International Asset Management LTD reduced its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,821 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UHS. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 90.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after buying an additional 1,067,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 619.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 894,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $130,985,000 after purchasing an additional 770,198 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new stake in Universal Health Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,725,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,189,448 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $467,029,000 after purchasing an additional 185,912 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its holdings in Universal Health Services by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,127,123 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $165,044,000 after purchasing an additional 156,442 shares during the period. 85.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UHS. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $141.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.83.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $129.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.12. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.23 and a 12-month high of $165.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.44%.

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

