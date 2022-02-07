TT International Asset Management LTD Sells 578 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TT International Asset Management LTD reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,212 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 578 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.6% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 60.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,300.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,191.56.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,152.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,707.04 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3,261.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,359.03.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $14.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 34 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,337.00, for a total value of $113,458.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock worth $12,761,069 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

