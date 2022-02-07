TT International Asset Management LTD Sells 24,559 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

TT International Asset Management LTD cut its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,008 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 24,559 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $5,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,503 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 9.3% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in EOG Resources by 8.2% during the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,617 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank boosted its position in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 4,235 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in EOG Resources by 0.3% during the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 40,882 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. 85.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 12,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.13, for a total value of $1,231,648.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, with a total value of $4,300,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,342 shares of company stock valued at $1,748,082. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EOG. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.86.

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $113.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $66.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.80. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.43 and a 12 month high of $116.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.59.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 112.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

