TT International Asset Management LTD Purchases Shares of 1,100 Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,845,000 after purchasing an additional 13,644 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 200.8% in the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 3,056 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 28.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHR. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $334.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $344.00 to $302.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.40.

Danaher stock opened at $287.63 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $308.98. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.15. Danaher had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 18.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 5,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $1,577,256.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 20,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.24, for a total transaction of $5,849,701.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 88,869 shares of company stock valued at $27,808,950. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

