TT International Asset Management LTD Has $61.55 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

TT International Asset Management LTD cut its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 415,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 237,588 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 3.4% of TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. TT International Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $61,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $947,037,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 716.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,588,588 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $186,678,000 after buying an additional 5,781,188 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter worth $753,169,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $122.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.85. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $108.70 and a fifty-two week high of $274.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $11.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $9.74. The company had revenue of $200.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.97 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $254.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.66.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

